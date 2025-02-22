Previous
All in a row by ljmanning
All in a row

A portion of a huge, newer housing development not far from us. I always wonder whether the owners find it hard to get the right one when coming home late at night…
For Flash of Red’s composition theme - pattern/repetition.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

Christine Sztukowski ace
I wonder that too
February 23rd, 2025  
