Previous
Photo 1514
All in a row
A portion of a huge, newer housing development not far from us. I always wonder whether the owners find it hard to get the right one when coming home late at night…
For Flash of Red’s composition theme - pattern/repetition.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1846
photos
162
followers
100
following
Tags
repetition
townhouse
housing
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I wonder that too
February 23rd, 2025
