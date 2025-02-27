Previous
Pear Pot by ljmanning
Photo 1519

Pear Pot

A rather posh jam pot for entertaining. For Flash of Red - In the Kitchen.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact