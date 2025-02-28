Sign up
Previous
Photo 1520
Attractive
These are super strong fridge magnets. For things that need to be firmly attached to your fridge, one presumes. This closes out In My Kitchen week, and another Flash of Red February. Thank you for following along!
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1853
photos
163
followers
100
following
416% complete
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
332
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
333
1520
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th February 2025 9:04am
Tags
magnets
,
steel
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 1st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely fridge magnets!
March 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 1st, 2025
