Previous
Looking into the past by ljmanning
Photo 1521

Looking into the past

Coffee shop activity and a sneaky selfie, reflected in a photo of the building from the 1920’s.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice reflection shot- you look very professional!
March 2nd, 2025  
*lynn ace
super creative!
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact