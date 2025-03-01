Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1521
Looking into the past
Coffee shop activity and a sneaky selfie, reflected in a photo of the building from the 1920’s.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1854
photos
163
followers
100
following
416% complete
View this month »
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
Latest from all albums
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
333
1520
1521
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st March 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
history
,
selfie
,
coffee-shop
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice reflection shot- you look very professional!
March 2nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
super creative!
March 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close