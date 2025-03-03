Sign up
Previous
Photo 1523
Skeleton trees and mackerel sky
“Mares’ tails and mackerel scales make lofty ships to carry low sails" so the old weather rhyme goes. It was lovely to see the sun today, but the rain is a’comin’.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
3rd March 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
cirrocumulus
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky and bare trees!
March 4th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice capture. I love the old weather rhymes, especially since they are often true!
March 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
March 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sky and silhouettes.
March 4th, 2025
