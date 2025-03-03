Previous
Skeleton trees and mackerel sky by ljmanning
Skeleton trees and mackerel sky

“Mares’ tails and mackerel scales make lofty ships to carry low sails" so the old weather rhyme goes. It was lovely to see the sun today, but the rain is a’comin’.
Mags ace
Beautiful sky and bare trees!
March 4th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice capture. I love the old weather rhymes, especially since they are often true!
March 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sky and silhouettes.
March 4th, 2025  
