Previous
Photo 1524
Vintage Grinnell
A classic, likely circa 1920 or so. I liked the colour combo.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1857
photos
163
followers
100
following
417% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
31st January 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
brick
,
alarm
,
fire-alarm
Mags
ace
Super textures and tones!
March 5th, 2025
