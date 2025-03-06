Previous
Window Wall by ljmanning
Photo 1526

Window Wall

Apparently I’m on a reflection kick this week.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact