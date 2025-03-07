Sign up
Photo 1527
Late winter on the Conestogo River
The sun came out today, and demanded that I come out too.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1860
photos
164
followers
101
following
Tags
reflections
river
landscape-75
conestogo
Christine Sztukowski
Picture perfect
March 8th, 2025
Chris Cook
It is so nice to see that blue sky. I love how it is reflected in the river
March 8th, 2025
