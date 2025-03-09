Sign up
Previous
Photo 1529
Fly By
A close encounter with some Canada Geese. They are not AI-generated, it just looks that way because of the clear blue sky!
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1862
photos
164
followers
101
following
418% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th March 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flight
,
geese
,
canada-goose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow
March 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 10th, 2025
