Fly By by ljmanning
Photo 1529

Fly By

A close encounter with some Canada Geese. They are not AI-generated, it just looks that way because of the clear blue sky!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Christine Sztukowski
Wow
March 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture.
March 10th, 2025  
