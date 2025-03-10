Previous
Ziggy zaggy by ljmanning
Photo 1530

Ziggy zaggy

Fun with shadows on a footbridge.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice shadows
March 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful shadows!
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact