Photo 1530
Ziggy zaggy
Fun with shadows on a footbridge.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th March 2025 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
shadows
,
pattern
,
paris
,
contre-jour
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice shadows
March 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful shadows!
March 11th, 2025
