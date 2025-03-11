Sign up
Previous
Photo 1531
Goldeneye Pair
I went out on obe of my favourite trails this morning, looking for eagles. I didn’t find any, but there were lots and lots of Common Goldeneyes. I just love those white cheek patches on the males.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
waterfowl
,
goldeneye
Mags
ace
So calming and lovely to see.
March 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Enchanting
March 12th, 2025
