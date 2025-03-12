Sign up
Previous
Photo 1532
A gentle morning
Another shot from yesterday’s walk. A soft start to the day on the Speed River. BOB.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
11th March 2025 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
morning
,
river
,
landscape
,
landscape-75
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful area for a walk
March 13th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
So pretty!
March 13th, 2025
