Chelsea Morning by ljmanning
Photo 1533

Chelsea Morning

“The sun poured in like butterscotch and stuck to all my senses." - Joni Mitchell
For the song title challenge https://youtu.be/nWDyA4S-geg
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
March 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love that song and I love that line! Beautiful image.
March 14th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Spectacular capture & the butterscotch reference suits this perfectly.
March 14th, 2025  
