Photo 1536
The tip of spring
We’ve had a lot of rain the last couple of days, and the snow is pretty much gone. Today I saw these tips of the hyacinths starting to break through the dirt in the garden. A hopeful sight!
16th March 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
spring
garden
shoots
hyacinth
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 17th, 2025
