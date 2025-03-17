Previous
Me and My Shadow by ljmanning
Me and My Shadow

A sweet little Chickadee enjoying the sunshine.
17th March 2025

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
KWind
Pretty! Love the blue background.
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely bird
March 18th, 2025  
*lynn
wonderful shot of the chickadee
(I love the word chickadee!!)
March 18th, 2025  
Mags
Sweet little chickadee!
March 18th, 2025  
GaryW
Beautiful! We are beginning to have them here.
March 18th, 2025  
