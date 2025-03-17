Sign up
Photo 1537
Me and My Shadow
A sweet little Chickadee enjoying the sunshine.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1873
photos
165
followers
101
following
421% complete
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th March 2025 4:37pm
Tags
bird
chickadee
black-capped-chickadee
backyard-wildlife
KWind
ace
Pretty! Love the blue background.
March 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely bird
March 18th, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful shot of the chickadee
(I love the word chickadee!!)
March 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet little chickadee!
March 18th, 2025
GaryW
Beautiful! We are beginning to have them here.
March 18th, 2025
