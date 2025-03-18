Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
Staking his claim
The male Red-winged Blackbirds are back, and they are doing a lot of shouting.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th March 2025 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
,
red-winged-blackbird
Kate
ace
This one seems to have a pulpit to shout out the good news!
March 19th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
They love to get up high and survey their territory.
March 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture and timing.
March 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2025
