Previous
Staking his claim by ljmanning
Photo 1538

Staking his claim

The male Red-winged Blackbirds are back, and they are doing a lot of shouting.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
This one seems to have a pulpit to shout out the good news!
March 19th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
They love to get up high and survey their territory.
March 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture and timing.
March 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact