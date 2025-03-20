Sign up
Photo 1540
Weathered
This old bench has been exposed to the elements for many years.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1876
photos
164
followers
101
following
421% complete
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1534
336
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th March 2025 12:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bench
,
weathered
,
wood
,
eotb-164
Mags
ace
Fab textures and tones!
March 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
March 21st, 2025
