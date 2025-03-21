Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1541
Ribbons
Sunlight on the water flowing over a low head dam.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1877
photos
164
followers
101
following
422% complete
View this month »
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Latest from all albums
336
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st March 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
abstract
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful abstract
March 22nd, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful and very well seen!
March 22nd, 2025
Pat
That’s pretty with the glistening light.
March 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
How delightful!
March 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Silky and sleek!
March 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close