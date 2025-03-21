Previous
Ribbons by ljmanning
Ribbons

Sunlight on the water flowing over a low head dam.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
LManning (Laura)
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful abstract
March 22nd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful and very well seen!
March 22nd, 2025  
Pat
That’s pretty with the glistening light.
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
How delightful!
March 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Silky and sleek!
March 22nd, 2025  
