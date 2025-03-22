Previous
Spotlight by ljmanning
Photo 1542

Spotlight

Light and shadow in the coffee shop.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Interesting pov.
March 23rd, 2025  
