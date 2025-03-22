Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1542
Spotlight
Light and shadow in the coffee shop.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1878
photos
164
followers
101
following
422% complete
View this month »
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st March 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
wood
,
stool
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting pov.
March 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close