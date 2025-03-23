Sign up
Photo 1543
Spring runoff
The high water flows are making for waterfall magic right now. Can you tell who got a new ND filter to play with?
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
spring
,
waterfall
,
long-exposure
,
sherman-falls
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this one
March 24th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
March 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 24th, 2025
