Spring runoff by ljmanning
Photo 1543

Spring runoff

The high water flows are making for waterfall magic right now. Can you tell who got a new ND filter to play with?
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this one
March 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
March 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 24th, 2025  
