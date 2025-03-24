Sign up
Previous
Photo 1544
The bottom of the falls
The base of the falls seen yesterday, in case you were deceived into thinking it was all spring temps and sunshine here.
We had snow today.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
23rd March 2025 1:43pm
Tags
ice
,
waterfall
,
spray
Mags
ace
Beautiful ice formations!
March 25th, 2025
