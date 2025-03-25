Sign up
Photo 1545
Warp Speed
There was a callout for entries in the ICM challenge - panning. I decided to play in traffic and give it a go.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
3
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
10
3
1
365
DMC-G85
25th March 2025 9:26am
Tags
car
urban
icm-10
Walks @ 7
ace
Nicely done!
March 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well done!
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great result
March 26th, 2025
