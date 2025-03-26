Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1546
A very nice duck
Ms. Mallard getting the glamour shot treatment.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1883
photos
164
followers
101
following
423% complete
View this month »
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Latest from all albums
1540
1541
1542
337
1543
1544
1545
1546
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th March 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
mallard
,
jedburgh
Mags
ace
I love the details you captured in her feathers.
March 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Swimming the waterway instead of walking the runway. Nice shot.
March 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close