Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1547
Gonna leave you in my wake
There was a “frank exchange of views” going on between these two male Mallards.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1884
photos
164
followers
101
following
423% complete
View this month »
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
Latest from all albums
1541
1542
337
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th March 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
mallards
,
dispute
,
sixws-155
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow excellent
March 28th, 2025
Mark Prince
ace
Tis the season of discontent !
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close