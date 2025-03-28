Sign up
Photo 1548
Moss-scape
Slowly decaying in a corner of the forest.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th March 2025 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
leaves
,
wood
,
ferns
,
moss
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture and colors
March 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful textures and tones of color.
March 29th, 2025
