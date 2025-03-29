Sign up
Photo 1549
Lyrical
A cold, wet day today, with freezing rain to come. I chose indoor pursuits and made my first attempt at light painting. I rather liked this one.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1886
photos
164
followers
101
following
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
337
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th March 2025 5:15pm
Tags
long-exposure
,
light-painting
,
bw-96
Mags
ace
I like it very much! All it needs is a song and it could be an ear worm. =)
March 30th, 2025
