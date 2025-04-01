Previous
Junco by ljmanning
Junco

A lovely Dark-eyed Junco amidst the tangle of a poplar tree.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Mags ace
A sweet capture of your junco.
April 2nd, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of the Junco and blue sky
April 2nd, 2025  
