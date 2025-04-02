Previous
Still life with oranges by ljmanning
Still life with oranges

A thoroughly miserable day today - heavy snow, then freezing rain, then rain, with intermittent lightning and thunder throughout. I stayed in and had a play for the artist challenge - Pierre Bonnard.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50465/artist-challenge-pierre-bonnard
LManning (Laura)

Mags
Nicely done!
April 3rd, 2025  
