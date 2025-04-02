Sign up
Previous
Photo 1553
Still life with oranges
A thoroughly miserable day today - heavy snow, then freezing rain, then rain, with intermittent lightning and thunder throughout. I stayed in and had a play for the artist challenge - Pierre Bonnard.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50465/artist-challenge-pierre-bonnard
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1890
photos
164
followers
101
following
425% complete
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd April 2025 3:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
still-life
,
brushstroke
,
ac-bonnard
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
April 3rd, 2025
