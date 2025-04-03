Sign up
Previous
Photo 1554
Sweet snowdrops
Always a sure sign of spring! Fortunately, despite yesterday’s crazy weather, these are the only drops of snow left.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1891
photos
164
followers
101
following
425% complete
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
3rd April 2025 4:58pm
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
snowdrops
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely detail in the closest one.
April 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
They are so beautiful. Very nice capture.
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very charming
April 4th, 2025
