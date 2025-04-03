Previous
Sweet snowdrops by ljmanning
Photo 1554

Sweet snowdrops

Always a sure sign of spring! Fortunately, despite yesterday’s crazy weather, these are the only drops of snow left.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely detail in the closest one.
April 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
They are so beautiful. Very nice capture.
April 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very charming
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact