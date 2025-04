Rubbernecking

This very flexible Turkey Vulture was giving his feathers a good fluff. I know most people don’t like them, but I think they’re fascinating. They are very smart and they have personality.



rub·ber·neck

verb

gerund or present participle: rubbernecking

turn one's head to stare at something in a foolish manner.

"a passerby rubbernecking at the accident scene"

(Courtesy of the Oxford Dictionary)