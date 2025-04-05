Sign up
Previous
Photo 1556
Chrysanthemum Dreams
Dug out the macro lens today.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1894
photos
164
followers
101
following
426% complete
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
338
1556
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th April 2025 1:39pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
petals
,
chrysanthemum
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
April 6th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
So dreamy!
April 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Delightful waves of yellow!
April 6th, 2025
Lovely