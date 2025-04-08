Previous
Ice in the bird bath by ljmanning
Ice in the bird bath

Frozen completely solid. At least the snow isn’t sticking!
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Mags ace
We had a few mornings like that, although they were too few. A lovely capture!
April 9th, 2025  
KV ace
That is just cold…. Brrr.
April 9th, 2025  
