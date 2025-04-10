Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
Come on, seriously?
Yep, still snowing. It’s very wet and so not accumulating particularly, but it keeps coming. It’s April 10th. I’d like to speak to the manager…
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
5
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1899
photos
163
followers
101
following
427% complete
View this month »
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Latest from all albums
1555
338
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th April 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
spring
,
catkins
,
poplar
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful image, hoping things warm up soon
April 11th, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful details and capture of the falling snow ~ lovely!
April 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh, snow its unbelievable, Gorgeous photo though
April 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Still a beautiful capture!
April 11th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely shot of the white stuff!
April 11th, 2025
