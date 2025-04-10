Previous
Come on, seriously? by ljmanning
Come on, seriously?

Yep, still snowing. It’s very wet and so not accumulating particularly, but it keeps coming. It’s April 10th. I’d like to speak to the manager…
LManning (Laura)

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful image, hoping things warm up soon
April 11th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful details and capture of the falling snow ~ lovely!
April 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh, snow its unbelievable, Gorgeous photo though
April 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Still a beautiful capture!
April 11th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Lovely shot of the white stuff!
April 11th, 2025  
