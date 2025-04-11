Previous
Song Sparrow by ljmanning
Photo 1562

Song Sparrow

This little one was belting out its characteristic chirps and trills with great enthusiasm. If you’re not familiar with their songs, you can listen here https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Song_Sparrow/sounds
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet capture and great timing!
April 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact