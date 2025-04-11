Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1562
Song Sparrow
This little one was belting out its characteristic chirps and trills with great enthusiasm. If you’re not familiar with their songs, you can listen here
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Song_Sparrow/sounds
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1900
photos
163
followers
101
following
427% complete
View this month »
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Latest from all albums
338
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th April 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
song-sparrow
Mags
ace
Sweet capture and great timing!
April 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close