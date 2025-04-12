Sign up
Previous
Photo 1563
White-breasted Nuthatch
Adding to its seed cache in the knothole.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1901
photos
163
followers
101
following
428% complete
View this month »
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th April 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nuthatch
,
white-breasted-nuthatch
,
backyard-wildlife
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Such a pretty bird.
April 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww so sweet
April 13th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Great shot! I love the way they pose.
April 13th, 2025
