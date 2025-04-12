Previous
White-breasted Nuthatch by ljmanning
Photo 1563

White-breasted Nuthatch

Adding to its seed cache in the knothole.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
@ljmanning
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
April 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Such a pretty bird.
April 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww so sweet
April 13th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Great shot! I love the way they pose.
April 13th, 2025  
