Proud Momma by ljmanning
Photo 1565

Proud Momma

Look who we found today! I don’t know how you can look regal sitting on a giant platter of sticks, but she’s managing it. We were quite far away, and I don’t have one of those fancy big boy bird lenses, so I was really happy with this.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

Barb ace
Great clarity!
April 15th, 2025  
