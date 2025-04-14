Sign up
Photo 1565
Proud Momma
Look who we found today! I don't know how you can look regal sitting on a giant platter of sticks, but she's managing it. We were quite far away, and I don't have one of those fancy big boy bird lenses, so I was really happy with this.
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
nest
,
eagle
,
bald-eagle
,
long-point
Barb
ace
Great clarity!
April 15th, 2025
