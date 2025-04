A Highly Displeased Wren

Yesterday’s image of the Bald Eagle on her nest was taken during a visit to the Long Point Bird Observatory. It is a research station on the shore of Lake Erie, where a remarkable number of migratory birds pass through.

This grumpy Winter Wren had just been netted, weighed, examined and banded. I don’t blame her for being out of sorts! Not to worry though - the banders at the observatory are pros and very gentle. No wrens were harmed in the making of this photograph.