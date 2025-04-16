Sign up
Photo 1567
Random roadside view
Scenes like this make it worth getting out early to pound the pavement.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
13th April 2025 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
field
,
dogwood
,
seen-on-the-run
Mags
ace
I love the colors and tones in your marvelous scene.
April 17th, 2025
