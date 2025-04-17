Previous
House Finch by ljmanning
Photo 1568

House Finch

Enjoying the late afternoon sun.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Joanne Diochon ace
Cute little guy.
April 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
April 18th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful bird. I love the color you have captured.
April 18th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
So pretty. Great depth of field.
April 18th, 2025  
