Previous
Photo 1568
House Finch
Enjoying the late afternoon sun.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th April 2025 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
house-finch
,
backyard-wildlife
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cute little guy.
April 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
April 18th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful bird. I love the color you have captured.
April 18th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
So pretty. Great depth of field.
April 18th, 2025
365 Project
close