Passing ships by ljmanning
Passing ships

A Ring-necked Duck and a Mallard studiously ignoring one another.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Giving each other their space. What a serene shot.
April 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So peaceful
April 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Looks like a terrific place to spend some quiet time. I love the warm tones reflected in the water.
April 19th, 2025  
