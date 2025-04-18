Sign up
Previous
Photo 1569
Passing ships
A Ring-necked Duck and a Mallard studiously ignoring one another.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1907
photos
163
followers
101
following
429% complete
View this month »
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th April 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
mallard-duck
,
ring-necked-duck
Mags
ace
Giving each other their space. What a serene shot.
April 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So peaceful
April 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Looks like a terrific place to spend some quiet time. I love the warm tones reflected in the water.
April 19th, 2025
365 Project
