American Robin by ljmanning
Photo 1571

American Robin

Posing ever so nicely.
Please note - “American Robin” is the technical name. I can confirm that this is a 100% Made In Canada robin. (A little humour for my Canadian friends)
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting and capture.
April 21st, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely bird!
April 21st, 2025  
