Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1571
American Robin
Posing ever so nicely.
Please note - “American Robin” is the technical name. I can confirm that this is a 100% Made In Canada robin. (A little humour for my Canadian friends)
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1909
photos
163
followers
101
following
430% complete
View this month »
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th April 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
american-robin
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and capture.
April 21st, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely bird!
April 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close