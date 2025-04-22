Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1573
Another season, another reason…
For makin’ whoopee.
One for the song title challenge, courtesy of a most obliging pair of amorous osprey.
Ella Fitzgerald’s is my favourite version
https://youtu.be/APVNWtbccPo?si=2ElPZUz0FDnhEBDF
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1911
photos
163
followers
101
following
430% complete
View this month »
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd April 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
osprey
,
raptor
,
songtitle-115
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close