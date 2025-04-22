Previous
Another season, another reason… by ljmanning
Another season, another reason…

For makin’ whoopee.
One for the song title challenge, courtesy of a most obliging pair of amorous osprey.
Ella Fitzgerald’s is my favourite version https://youtu.be/APVNWtbccPo?si=2ElPZUz0FDnhEBDF
LManning (Laura)

