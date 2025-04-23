Sign up
Previous
Photo 1574
Bad hair day
Don’t you hate it when strangers barge right in without knocking?
The same Osprey pair from yesterday.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1912
photos
163
followers
101
following
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd April 2025 11:16am
Tags
birds
,
osprey
,
raptors
Barb
ace
Ha, ha! Great capture!
April 24th, 2025
