Locked tight by ljmanning
Photo 1575

Locked tight

A random garage door found on a photo walk.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

Great textures!
April 25th, 2025  
Luscious textures and tones!
April 25th, 2025  
