Photo 1577
Fungal Forms
This beauty was attached to a Poplar tree in our yard. It’s huge - dinner plate size, easily.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1915
photos
163
followers
101
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th April 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
fungus
,
bracket-fungus
