Photo 1578
On The Road Again
First ride of the year! It was a beautiful day.
Don’t forget about the Eye of the Beholder challenge. Use your photographer’s eye to make art out of, say, a bicycle wheel. Details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50627/put-your-eyes-to-use-eotb-165-is-open-for-entries!
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
bicycle
,
wheel
,
black-white
,
monochrome
,
spokes
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely shadows and great title!
It was beautiful here today as well. I was hoping to get out on my bike, but it didn’t happen!
April 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A creative shot!
April 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a super composition!
April 28th, 2025
