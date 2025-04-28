Previous
Peter Cottontail by ljmanning
Photo 1579

Peter Cottontail

One of the many rabbits that frequents our backyard. This one looks like he has a chocolate moustache.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Such a cute shot! He's had his nose in the chocolate frosting. =)
April 29th, 2025  
Sweet
April 29th, 2025  
A sweet capture of the bunny in the sunlight! I like the pops of colour all around too! Fav
April 29th, 2025  
Nice capture. That does look like a chocolate moustache.
April 29th, 2025  
