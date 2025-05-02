Sign up
Photo 1583
Magnolia Magic
It is a very, very good year for the Magnolia trees around here. What a treat!
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
365
DMC-G85
2nd May 2025 11:09am
Tags
tree
,
blooms
,
spring
,
magnolia
Mags
ace
Beautiful pinks!
May 3rd, 2025
KWind
ace
So pretty!
May 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! Terrific idea to fill the screen with this beautiful image.
May 3rd, 2025
