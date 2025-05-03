Previous
Yummy yum yum! by ljmanning
Photo 1584

Yummy yum yum!

Pure grape jelly - the breakfast of champions. I am so happy that the Baltimore Orioles have returned.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous capture
May 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of this stunning bird.
May 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
In all my years here, I've only seen one Oriole. You lucky gal! Lovely capture.
May 4th, 2025  
KV ace
Never seen one… so pretty.
May 4th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Still waiting here to see one. Beautiful bird
May 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW I can see his tongue
May 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous bird and beautiful bokeh!
May 4th, 2025  
