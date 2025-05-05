Sign up
Previous
Photo 1586
Red Trillium
Ontario woodlands are full of trilliums right now. I love the classic little white ones, but every now and then you get one of these red/purple ones. I adore their colour.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
trillium
,
red-trillium
Joanne Diochon
ace
That's gorgeous! I've seen the white, of course, and some with pale pink shading, but haven't been lucky enough to catch one of these.
May 6th, 2025
KWind
ace
such a beautiful flower. Wonderful colour and focus.
May 6th, 2025
