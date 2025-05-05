Previous
Red Trillium by ljmanning
Photo 1586

Red Trillium

Ontario woodlands are full of trilliums right now. I love the classic little white ones, but every now and then you get one of these red/purple ones. I adore their colour.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That's gorgeous! I've seen the white, of course, and some with pale pink shading, but haven't been lucky enough to catch one of these.
May 6th, 2025  
KWind ace
such a beautiful flower. Wonderful colour and focus.
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact